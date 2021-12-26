Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,975 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

SCHV stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day moving average of $69.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $72.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

