Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 205,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,572,000 after acquiring an additional 16,298 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

