Scrypta (LYRA) Hits Market Capitalization of $150,563.43

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, Scrypta has traded 37.9% lower against the dollar. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a total market cap of $150,563.43 and approximately $16.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00029869 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000272 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000634 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000050 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 21,311,325 coins and its circulating supply is 18,511,325 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

