Scrypta (LYRA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $16.00

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Scrypta has a total market cap of $151,403.55 and approximately $16.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Scrypta has traded 39.8% lower against the dollar. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00032034 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000644 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000049 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 21,833,904 coins and its circulating supply is 19,033,904 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

