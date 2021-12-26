Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 153,677 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,614,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,677 shares during the period. Orthofix Medical makes up approximately 1.0% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 13.28% of Orthofix Medical worth $99,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Orthofix Medical news, Director Catherine M. Burzik purchased 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.27 per share, with a total value of $50,248.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberley A. Elting bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,730 shares of company stock worth $236,962. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

OFIX opened at $31.52 on Friday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.36 million, a PE ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

