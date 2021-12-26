Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 15,585 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares during the period. Catalent accounts for 0.9% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.39% of Catalent worth $87,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Catalent by 131.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Catalent in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Catalent by 33.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.90.

CTLT opened at $124.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.34 and a 200 day moving average of $124.68. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.86 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total transaction of $19,980,183.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,168,770 shares of company stock valued at $409,988,178 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.