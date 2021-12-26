Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 3,182 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $56,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank raised its position in Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 89,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,023,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $397.07. 2,743,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,838,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $388.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

