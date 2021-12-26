Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 340,386 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,946,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,386 shares during the quarter. NCR accounts for about 1.1% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 2.23% of NCR worth $114,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in NCR by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in NCR by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in NCR by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NCR by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $42.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

