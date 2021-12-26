Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $65,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

In other news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,477 shares of company stock worth $7,279,628. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,491,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,399,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $246.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

