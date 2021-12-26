Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,610,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 172,126 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises approximately 1.5% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Marvell Technology worth $157,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $2,579,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 31,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $2,648,361.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 619,078 shares of company stock valued at $47,815,170 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.15.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $87.68 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.43, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.26.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

