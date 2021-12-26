Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $100.99 Million Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,887,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,898 shares during the period. Equity Commonwealth accounts for approximately 1.0% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 3.22% of Equity Commonwealth worth $100,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,426,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,770,000 after purchasing an additional 452,596 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 14,389,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,005,000 after purchasing an additional 158,690 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,530,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,903,000 after purchasing an additional 697,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,801,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,799,000 after purchasing an additional 848,426 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $26.01 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.04 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

