Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $110.32 Million Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,174 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne makes up approximately 1.1% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Bio-Techne worth $110,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECH stock opened at $494.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 114.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $489.64 and its 200-day moving average is $482.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $310.62 and a 1 year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

