Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,004 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $44,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMC stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $170.57. 1,309,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,592. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $174.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

