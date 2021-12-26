Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,644,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,649 shares during the quarter. Progress Software accounts for about 0.8% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 3.75% of Progress Software worth $80,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 3.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Progress Software by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 19.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progress Software alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.73. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.