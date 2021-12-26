Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.0% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $100,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $37,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO opened at $650.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $666.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $631.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $572.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.42.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.