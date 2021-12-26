Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 401 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $178,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,942.85 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,916.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,787.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $447,222,789. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

