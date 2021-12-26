Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 5,546 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.27% of Keysight Technologies worth $82,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,022 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,105,000 after purchasing an additional 44,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,353 shares of company stock worth $37,271,300. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $201.43 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.09 and a fifty-two week high of $205.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.58.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

