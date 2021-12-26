Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International comprises about 1.2% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.39% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $124,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 42.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $20,031,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,626.23 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,033.40 and a one year high of $1,631.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,524.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1,485.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total value of $12,372,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

