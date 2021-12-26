Selfkey (KEY) Price Reaches $0.0122 on Top Exchanges

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Selfkey has a market cap of $61.91 million and $17.37 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00044804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007412 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

Selfkey is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,059,969,446 coins. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

