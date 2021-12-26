SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 44,389 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 1,642.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,389 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.14% of Integer worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Integer by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,041,000 after purchasing an additional 39,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,449,000 after buying an additional 29,172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,624,000 after buying an additional 92,645 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 992,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,475,000 after buying an additional 23,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 772,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,781,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Integer news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ITGR opened at $85.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.45 and its 200 day moving average is $90.62. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.23 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITGR shares. Argus raised their price target on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

