SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 93,169 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 2,708.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.13% of Hillenbrand worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,216,000 after buying an additional 504,585 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 33.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 978,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after purchasing an additional 247,433 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 30.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after purchasing an additional 245,069 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 77.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 415,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,334,000 after purchasing an additional 181,806 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 61.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 476,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,696,000 after purchasing an additional 181,651 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $1,179,987.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,246,326. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

HI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

