SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,040 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Saia worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,898,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 421,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,393,000 after purchasing an additional 187,714 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,400,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,281,000 after purchasing an additional 115,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,101,000 after purchasing an additional 106,599 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of SAIA opened at $323.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $322.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.82. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.16 and a 12-month high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $346,702.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.06.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.