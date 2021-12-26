SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 47,606 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 278.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,606 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Voya Financial worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,267,000 after purchasing an additional 742,233 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,726,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,679,000 after acquiring an additional 24,799 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,788,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,494,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,758,000 after acquiring an additional 73,002 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,430,000 after acquiring an additional 187,441 shares during the period.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $67.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.98 and its 200 day moving average is $64.41. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $70.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

