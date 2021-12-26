SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 350.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,925 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Highwoods Properties worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 22.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 35,507 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth $1,080,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 419,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $48.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

