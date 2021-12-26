SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 3,301.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,837 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Simply Good Foods worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 432,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after buying an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,216,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.38.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85 and a beta of 1.05. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.95 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $201,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $4,716,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 378,624 shares of company stock worth $14,669,345. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

