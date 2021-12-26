SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 1,905.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,580 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 114,567 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of TripAdvisor worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 304,595 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 9.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,840 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 17.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 17.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,107 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TRIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.24.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.