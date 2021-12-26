SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 432.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,484 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.23% of iStar worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iStar by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in iStar in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iStar in the third quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in iStar by 488.1% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 585,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 486,103 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iStar stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. iStar Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. iStar’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of iStar in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.97 per share, for a total transaction of $780,971.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

iStar Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

