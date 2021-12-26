SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 1,175.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,804 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ExlService worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 45,001 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,653,000 after purchasing an additional 266,227 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth $1,645,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth $1,335,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExlService alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

ExlService stock opened at $139.82 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.39 and a 12-month high of $140.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $3,582,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,871 shares of company stock worth $8,497,456. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.