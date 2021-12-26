SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.01 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,153 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $102.45 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $106.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

In related news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

