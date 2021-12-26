SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 472.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,017 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $15.22 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.43%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.