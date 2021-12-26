SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36,007 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of Kennametal worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 21,317.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,411,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,713,000 after buying an additional 1,405,259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 31.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,881,000 after buying an additional 1,026,963 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter worth $25,836,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1,140.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,548,000 after buying an additional 705,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,626,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,946,000 after buying an additional 559,935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.39.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

KMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

