SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Post worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 849.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Post by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,373,000 after purchasing an additional 82,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Post by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,503,000 after purchasing an additional 103,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Post by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,834,000 after purchasing an additional 63,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the second quarter valued at about $52,247,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist cut their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.14.

Shares of POST stock opened at $107.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.79 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

