SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 246.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of ES stock opened at $89.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.72. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.38.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.06%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

