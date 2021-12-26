SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,053 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,053 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of KBR worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in KBR during the second quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in KBR by 607.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in KBR by 4,745.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

KBR opened at $46.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.37 and a beta of 1.28.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is -183.33%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,335 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

