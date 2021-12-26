SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 944,103 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 944,103 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $56.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

