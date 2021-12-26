SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 80,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Green Dot as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brahman Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 44.3% during the second quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,481,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,426,000 after buying an additional 455,267 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 108.9% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,453,000 after buying an additional 338,846 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 31.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,242,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,219,000 after buying an additional 300,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,518,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,521,000 after buying an additional 149,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,006,000 after buying an additional 112,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $35.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.13. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $61.85.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 677,276 shares of company stock valued at $25,927,525 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

