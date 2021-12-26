Shadows (DOWS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $148,100.00

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $148,100.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shadows has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Shadows Profile

Shadows is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

