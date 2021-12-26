Shard (SHARD) Price Hits $0.0873 on Major Exchanges

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Shard has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. Shard has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $5,956.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0873 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

