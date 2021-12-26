SharedStake (SGT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $16.00

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. One SharedStake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SharedStake has a market cap of $10,074.46 and $16.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SharedStake has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00058840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,013.27 or 0.08053510 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,737.51 or 0.99809392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00072273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00052651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SharedStake

SharedStake was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

SharedStake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SharedStake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SharedStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

