Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.8% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,177,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 207,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,201,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

NEE stock opened at $90.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.97 billion, a PE ratio of 75.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

