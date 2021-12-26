Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,190,000 after buying an additional 412,478 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Emerson Electric by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $77.76 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

