Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,695 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE C opened at $60.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.85. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

