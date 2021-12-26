Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an “outperform” rating and set a €160.00 ($179.78) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

SIEGY opened at $85.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $71.08 and a one year high of $88.64.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

