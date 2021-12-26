Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.50.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an “outperform” rating and set a €160.00 ($179.78) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.
SIEGY opened at $85.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $71.08 and a one year high of $88.64.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.
Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.