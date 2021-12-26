SIRIN LABS Token Price Tops $0.0076 on Major Exchanges (SRN)

SIRIN LABS Token (CURRENCY:SRN) traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. SIRIN LABS Token has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $133,437.00 worth of SIRIN LABS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIRIN LABS Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SIRIN LABS Token has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00046104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SIRIN LABS Token Coin Profile

SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. SIRIN LABS Token’s total supply is 572,166,104 coins and its circulating supply is 491,820,906 coins. The official website for SIRIN LABS Token is www.sirinlabs.com . SIRIN LABS Token’s official Twitter account is @SIRINLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIRIN LABS Token is /r/SirinLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sirin Labs is a company known as the developer of SOLARIN, an ultra-secure mobile phone. The SirinLabs team decided to make one more step toward the security of personal gadgets and create the first blockchain smartphone. “

