SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total value of $3,514,717.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total value of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,051 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,534. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

SITE traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,604. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $147.60 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.32.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.