SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 883.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,428 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SkyWest worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SkyWest by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,270,000 after purchasing an additional 410,290 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,403,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,499,000 after acquiring an additional 342,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,553,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,210,000 after acquiring an additional 198,483 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 145,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 225,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 134,238 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKYW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.87. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

