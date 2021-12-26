SmartCash Hits Market Cap of $4.30 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. SmartCash has a market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $342,751.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SmartCash

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars.

