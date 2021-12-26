Smartlands Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $160,553.00 (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Smartlands Network coin can now be bought for about $9.35 or 0.00018364 BTC on exchanges. Smartlands Network has a total market capitalization of $47.71 million and approximately $160,553.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005609 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00045475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Smartlands Network

Smartlands Network is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartlands Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

