Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.47% of Snap-on worth $53,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 33.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on stock opened at $209.94 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $165.88 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.77%.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.