SnowGem Achieves Market Cap of $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00016049 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001255 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1,756,320,579.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1,430,302,323.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1,922,300,945.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

